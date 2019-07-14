Odisha: Dharmendra Pradhan campaigns for BJP candidate Bijoy Mohapatra

Kendrapara (Odisha) [India], July 14 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday visited Kendrapara's district to campaign for BJP candidate Bijoy Mohapatra for the upcoming Patkura Assembly polls.

Pradhan campaigned door to door with candidate Bijoy Mohapatra in Patkura constituency. Several senior leaders of the state also joined the campaign with Pradhan.

BJP started its election campaign from Narendrapur with a bike rally.

BJD has fielded Savitri Agrawal after the death of Bed Prakash Agrawal while Jayant Mohanty is Congress candidate for Patkura Assembly polls.

Assembly elections for the seat are scheduled to be conducted on July 20, while counting of votes will be done on July 24.

Elections were scheduled to take place for Patkura Assembly Constituency during the fourth phase in the recently held Assembly polls. However, it was postponed due to the death of Bed Prakash Agrawal. (ANI)

