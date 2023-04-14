Odisha Govt imposes 2 month ban on fishing within territorial waters along state's coastline

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 14 (ANI): The Odisha Government on Thursday imposed the two-month uniform ban on fishing within territorial waters along the entire Coastline of the State, starting from April 15, the state government officials informed.

"In order to conserve fish population the Odisha Government has imposed the Two Month Uniform Ban on fishing within territorial waters along the entire Coastline of the State, starting from April 15," the official statement said.

In this regard, the State government's Directorate of Fisheries issued directions to the officials directing all Additional Fisheries Officers, and District Fisheries Officers to ensure the restrictions.



The state government in its order stated that fishing will be prohibited from April 15 to June 14.

"The State Government has prohibited fishing within territorial waters along the entire Coastline of Odisha State by all the fishing Vessels from April 15th to June 14th (Both days inclusive, 61 days) for the conservation and effective management of fisheries resources and also for sea safety reasons," the official statement said.

However, the traditional fishing crafts (up to 8.5 meters.) with or without an engine have been allowed to do fishing activities in view of their livelihood, the order mentioned. (ANI)

