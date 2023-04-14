Odisha Govt issues notification to regularise service of contractual teachers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 14 (ANI): Odisha Government issued a notification to regularise the service of contractual/initial appointees High School teachers in the state, School and Mass Education department informed on Thursday.

"The treatment of regular service period/regularisation of teachers was under consideration of the government, now therefore, Government is pleased to consider the regular service period/ regularisation of such teachers joining on contractual mode/ Initial appointees," the notification said.



"The regular service period of the teachers who have been appointed contractually prior to the notification of Odisha Group-B Posts (Contractual Appointment) Rules, 2013 and have also completed six years of contractual service prior to notification of the said 2013 Rules, will be counted on completion of six years of contractual service and their seniority will be maintained as per their position in the merit list in the year of recruitment," the notification further mentioned.

Irrespective of their date of regularisation, they will be allowed- Seniority as per the merit list in their year of recruitment and will continue to be senior to the teachers recruited in subsequent batches/years of recruitment, the notification stated.

"They will also allow Notional pay not less than the teachers recruited as per Odisha Group-B Pos (Contractual Appointment) Rules, 2013 of the General Administration and Public Grievances Department," it said. (ANI)

