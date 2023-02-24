Odisha Govt presents 2.3 lakh crore Budget for FY 2023-24

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 24 (ANI): State Finance Minister, Niranjan Pujari presented annual Budget for 2023-24 in the Odisha Legislative Assembly with an outlay of Rs 2,30,000 crore, which is about 15 per cent more than the annual budget of 2022-23.

The Budget has been presented in two parts - Agriculture Budget and General Budget, Informs Niranjan Pujari.

As per the Minister "Rs.24,829 crore under the Agriculture Budget, 2023-24 has been provided for Agriculture and Allied Sector Activities, which is 21 per cent more than last year's provision and three times of the Budget Estimate for 2016-17."

"Provision of Rs 11,655 crore has been made for Irrigation and Water Use Efficiency and allied sectors."

"Total allocation Rs 16,048 crore for public health care with an increase of about 27 per cent over the previous year, It amounts to 7 per cent of the State Budget, which includes Rs.1,911 crore for National Health Mission and Rs.338 crore for PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Care Infrastructure Mission (PM-BHIM) schemes, Rs.750 crore under Ama Hospital to transform 147 health facilities in a record period of one year."

"An amount of Rs 2,554 crore under the overarching Mission Shakti programme has been provided for 2023-24."

"Rs.30,030 crore for Education Sector which is about 12.3 per cent of the total Budget outlay for 2023-24, and Rs 1,217 crore for the sports sector."



"An amount of Rs.3,670 crore has been allocated for undertaking various women and child centric policy and welfare measures to Women & Child Development Department."

"A sum of Rs.4,299 crore is allocated for Social security and empowerment of persons with disability and related measures, along with that Rs.21,950 crore under Tribal Sub-Component and Rs.16,487 crore under SC Sub-Component, totalling to Rs.38,437 crore for identified Schemes in the Programme Budget has been provided for the Development of SCs, STs, OBCs and Minorities."

"Rs.5,934 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY)-Gramin, Rs.13,215 crore for Drinking Water and Sanitation in Rural areas."

"For Wage employment, livelihood, and basic services Rs.1,800 crore for material component of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) Scheme."

"For Roads, Railways & Transport Rs 51,683 crore has been provisioned in thus Budget which is 6% of GSDP, in Energy sector, allocation of Rs 3,003 crore is proposed for quality and reliable power supply."

"Rs.790 crore for Industries Department, Rs.7,914 crore for Urban Development, Rs.2,184 crore for Forest, Environment and Climate Change."

"Rs.224 crore under ABADHA scheme for the development of heritage city Puri, Rs.150 crore under Integrated Development of Heritage and Monuments and Tourist Destination and Rs.660 crore has been proposed under the Programme Expenditure for overall development of Tourism sector."

"For Disaster Management Rs 3,700 crore including Rs 2,358 crore under State Disaster Response and Mitigation Fund (SDRMF) and Rs 1342 crore under National Disaster Response and Mitigation Fund (NDRMF)."

For Internal Security and Administration of Justice, an amount of Rs.8,130 crore has been provided for 2023-24 for delivery of justice, maintenance of internal security, prevention & control of crimes and fire services etc. (ANI)

