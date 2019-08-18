Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo)
Odisha govt sacks 15 tainted officers, cancel pension of 2

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 04:42 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has dismissed 15 government officials from service, following their conviction on charges of corruption.
Moreover, the pension of two other government officials has been stopped over conviction on corruption charges.
On Saturday, a major bureaucratic reshuffle was done by the Odisha government.
Senior IAS officer Gagan Kumar Dhal was appointed the chairman of Odisha Forest Development Corporation Ltd (OFDC). Earlier, Dhal was Commissioner, Agriculture Production.
According to a statement, seven other IAS officers were reshuffled. They were Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Sudershan Pal Thakur, Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, Mona Sharma, Sanjiv Chopra, Manoj Kumar Mishra, and Rudra Narayan Palai. (ANI)

