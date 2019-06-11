Odisha: K Surya Rao resigns from Congress

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 11 (ANI): Former Paralakhemundi MLA K Surya Rao on Tuesday resigned from the Congress party accusing it of "ignoring" him.

In a letter to party resident Rahul Gandhi, he said "I put all my best efforts for the overall development of the party from all fronts, but how even for the reasons better known to the OPCC, they always ignored my services."

"In the context further they declared to issue party tickets to all sitting MLAs six months prior to the election date. But the party had totally ignored that aspect and in my case I did not get any confirmation till March 23, 2019, which happened to be the last date for filling of the nomination while others got tickets on March 18 for first phase of the election instead," he added.

He added, while star campaigners including Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan and Baijayant Panda campaigned for the BJP and Naveen Patnaik campaigned for BJD, no such campaigning was conducted by the Congress.

He lost to BJP's K Narayana Rao from Paralakhemundi seat. (ANI)

