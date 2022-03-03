Odisha: Naveen Patnaik dedicates unprecedented mandate in panchayat election to people, BJD workers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 3 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik dedicated unprecedented mandate in recently concluded three-tier panchayat election to the people of the state and party workers.

Addressing the party MPs, MLAs, District President's and Observers during a virtual meeting, Patnaik thanked all the people of Odisha and the party workers for the huge success of the party. He also discussed the party's strategy for upcoming urban body polls.

"I thank all the people of Odisha for this extraordinary and unprecedented achievement in panchayat elections. The people of Odisha, once again shown their trust in our governance and these blessings and love will inspire us to work harder," Patnaik said.

"Now is the time for Urban Election and we all need to be vigilant during this time against the fake rumours and misinformation like spread by the opposition during panchayat elections, they told lies and slandered the government but the people of Odisha did not pay attention to them."

Patnaik stated that Biju Janta Dal believes in positive politics, transformative governance and empowerment of the common man. "It is not just about power, in a democracy, the real power comes from the people who are behind you and from their trust.

The BJD chief stated, "We must take government's policies/programs to the people and good work done for the development of the state."

"The lies and negatives campaign of the opposition have to be dealt with our positive and honest efforts. I am confident that you will continue to work hard in urban election, just as you did in the panchayat election."

"We can once again gain the trust and blessings of the people and now it's time to show the opposition that the politics of lies and deception will not work in Odisha, people of Odisha will never accept negative politics." (ANI)