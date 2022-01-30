Odisha Panchayat polls: BJP promises to tackle corruption, unemployment; focus on mandi arrangements in its manifesto

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 30 (ANI): Odisha's BJP unit on Saturday released its manifesto for the forthcoming Panchayat elections in the state.

The manifesto aims to take up issues of corruption, failures in law and order situations and focus on mandi arrangements.

"BJP has decided to take up issues of corruption, failures in law and order and mandi arrangements in the state. We will set up self-help groups (SHGs) for generating employment," said BJP State Spokesperson, Thakur Ranjit Das to ANI.

The BJP manifesto promised to create Self Help Groups (SHGs) for men as well in the community in line with the existing Women Self Help Groups (WSHGs). BJP aims to provide equal facilities to the unemployed youths in the state.

The BJP manifesto has also given assurance on strengthening Zilla parishads, ensuring that total Central funds reach the people affected by natural disasters. BJP tried to ensure transparency in funds' allocation for beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, preventing the misuse of job cards issued under MGNREGS and closing the liquor shops in rural areas violating the COVID-19 guidelines.

The party also promised to open paddy mandis under the supervision of the sarpanches in consultation with the Food Corporation of India and initiate the token system for the farmers to sell their produce. Besides, the party plans to upscale the efforts to curb down the monopoly of millers.

Das along with other BJP leaders in the state released the manifesto at a presser held yesterday.

Odisha BJP President Samir Mohanty, who was also present at the presser, said, "In all the panchayats and wards of the state, people are going to elect representatives at the grassroots level. If we win the current panchayat elections, we will hold pallisabha and gram sabhas in each panchayat and make optimal use of the money given by the Centre for the state's developmental works."

The three-tier Panchayat elections in Odisha will be held in five phases starting from February 16, 2022. The counting of votes will be held on February 26, 27 and 28. (ANI)