Odisha: Patnaik urges BJD leaders to be agents of transformation

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A meeting of ruling Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) executive committee was held here on Sunday, with the party chief Naveen Patnaik urging leaders to become an agent of transformation.

The party's executive members, MPs, MLAs, district presidents, district observers, and frontal organization chiefs were present in the meeting.

A resolution to authorise Patnaik to appoint the returning officer and other officers for the party's election process was passed at the meeting.

Addressing the party leaders, Patnaik said: "I expect all of you to act as an agent of transformation and bring satisfaction and joy in the life of common man. I want people to see integrity in our approach and actions."

Patnaik also urged the party workers to cooperate with Gandhian institutions to promote Gandhian values and philosophy.

BJD has set a target to double its enrollment during the party's membership drive, which will be launched on Monday. (ANI)