Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha plans to expand 'Mo Sarkar' initaitive to all department by March 2020

ANI | Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:01 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): After getting a positive feedback in the first phase of 'Mo Sarkar' citizen empowerment initiative, the state government is planning to expand its flagship programme in all the departments by March 2020.
The programme was launched in two departments (Healthcare and Police) but in the second phase it will cover five departments and in the third phase it will be extended to all departments of State Government.
'Mo Sarkar', which means 'My Government' in Odia, is a transformative initiative of 5-T programme, which was introduced by Patnaik after he returned to power as the Chief Minister of the state for a fifth consecutive term earlier this year.
The 5-T mantra is based on the philosophy that transparency, teamwork, technology and time leads to transformation.
Under the new initiative, the chief minister and other ministers talk to common citizens to seek their feedback on the kind of response and service they received after they visit government facilities.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said people want extension of the programme.
"When talking to people, popular feedback I am getting is to continue "Mo Sarkar" and to expand to other departments". Let me assure the people of Odisha - Mo Sarkar as an empowerment initiative and it will be further strengthened, it will be expanded to five more departments by December 1 and by March 5 2020 'Mo Sarkar' will cover all the department of the government", he said.
Based on the patient's feedback and discussions with doctors during visit by a state governmnet team to district hospitals under "Mo Sarkar" initiative, Patnaik on Wednesday also approved the financial and infrastructure support for for six districts (Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Boudh, Nayagarh, Rayagada, Nuapada) to improve the health care services.
Patnaik also announced infrastructure and other support like ambulances for the expansion of the district hospitals to bolster the health services. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 00:31 IST

Plots on moon and Taj Mahal for all are only things left out of...

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress-NCP alliance saying that they have only resisted promising plots on the moon and Taj Mahal for every family, in their election manifesto for Maharashtra assembly polls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:38 IST

Sambhal SDM asks residents without toilets at home to post selfies

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Sambhal's Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dipendra Yadav has urged residents under his jurisdiction who do not have toilets at home to post their selfies on Karva Chauth so that they can be provided the basic facility.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:32 IST

Goa Congress demands removal of Tourism Minister over...

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) on Wednesday demanded the immediate removal of Tourism Minister Manohar Azgaonkar for his alleged insensitive remark.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:30 IST

Family accepts body of Rajasthan truck driver killed by terrorists in J-K

Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The family of the truck driver, who was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Monday, accepted his body on Wednesday after the administration promised a compensation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:29 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Cabinet approves purchase of new buses for APSRTC

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The state Cabinet on Wednesday approved to purchase new buses for Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) to replace the old buses.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:26 IST

NHRC issues notice to UP Chief Secretary, DGP over Pilkhua...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday sent a notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and state Director General of Police in connection with the alleged death of one man in police custody after a brutal assault in Pilkhua here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:25 IST

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar thanks SC for placing confidence in Ayodhya...

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): As Supreme Court wrapped up arguments in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid land dispute case and reserved its verdict, Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Wednesday thanked the court for the confidence it placed in the mediation, of which he was a part of.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:24 IST

Parliament's Winter Session likely from November 18

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to commence from November 18 and conclude on December 13, sources said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:23 IST

Centre prohibits import of Indian national flag not adhering to Flag Code

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): The Central government has made amendments in the import policy for India's national flag, prohibiting its import not adhering to the specifications prescribed in the Flag Code of India, 2002.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:15 IST

Southwest monsoon withdraws completely from country: IMD

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Southwest monsoon has withdrawn completely from the entire country with after a withdrawal that started late.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:13 IST

Rajnath meets BRO Director General in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Director General of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Lieutenant General Harpal Singh here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 23:11 IST

Assam: 3 NDFB(S) cadres arrested

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Three cadres of National Democratic Front of Bodoland(S) were arrested from Ripu Reserve Forest here.

Read More
iocl