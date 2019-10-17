Odisha plans to expand 'Mo Sarkar' initaitive to all department by March 2020

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): After getting a positive feedback in the first phase of 'Mo Sarkar' citizen empowerment initiative, the state government is planning to expand its flagship programme in all the departments by March 2020.

The programme was launched in two departments (Healthcare and Police) but in the second phase it will cover five departments and in the third phase it will be extended to all departments of State Government.

'Mo Sarkar', which means 'My Government' in Odia, is a transformative initiative of 5-T programme, which was introduced by Patnaik after he returned to power as the Chief Minister of the state for a fifth consecutive term earlier this year.

The 5-T mantra is based on the philosophy that transparency, teamwork, technology and time leads to transformation.

Under the new initiative, the chief minister and other ministers talk to common citizens to seek their feedback on the kind of response and service they received after they visit government facilities.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said people want extension of the programme.

"When talking to people, popular feedback I am getting is to continue "Mo Sarkar" and to expand to other departments". Let me assure the people of Odisha - Mo Sarkar as an empowerment initiative and it will be further strengthened, it will be expanded to five more departments by December 1 and by March 5 2020 'Mo Sarkar' will cover all the department of the government", he said.

Based on the patient's feedback and discussions with doctors during visit by a state governmnet team to district hospitals under "Mo Sarkar" initiative, Patnaik on Wednesday also approved the financial and infrastructure support for for six districts (Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Boudh, Nayagarh, Rayagada, Nuapada) to improve the health care services.

Patnaik also announced infrastructure and other support like ambulances for the expansion of the district hospitals to bolster the health services. (ANI)

