Odisha: State govt gives nod to six major investment proposals worth Rs 1,753 crore

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): In a bid to give a boost to industrialization in Odisha, the state government gave its nod to six major investment proposals worth total of Rs 1,753 crore.

Page Industries Ltd, Jay Bharat Spices Pvt Ltd, Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd, Deo Residency and Resorts Pvt Ltd, Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Ltd and Shri Jagannath Steel & Powers Limited with a combined employment potential of more than 5,500 have been given the nod by the state government.

"The approved proposals were from different sectors like textile, apparel, food processing, metal, plastic, tourism and metallic downstream, these proposals will create employment opportunities for 5,566 people," read a statement released by the office of the Chief Secretary.

The companies have been given the nod to set up industries in Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur and Keonjhar districts.

The proposals were cleared in the state level single window clearance authority meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on Saturday. (ANI)