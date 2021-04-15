Odisha's Pipili assembly by-poll postponed as Congress candidate dies of COVID-19

Pipili (Odisha) [India], April 15 (ANI): The by-election for Odisha's Pipili assembly seat, which was scheduled for April 17, has been postponed till further notice following the death of Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj.

Mangaraj died of COVID-19 on Wednesday.



"Yesterday evening, Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj, died of COVID. As per the provision under law, returning officer has issued a notification for adjournment of Pipili by-election. We have intimated to the Election Commission of India regarding this," Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sushil Kumar Lohani said.

"Election Commission will give a fresh notification and the party whose candidate died will be given another opportunity to file a fresh nomination within seven days of notification issued by Election Commission," he added.

Mangaraj (52), a businessman, had tested positive for the virus on April 10 and was admitted to Bhubaneswar's Apollo Hospital. (ANI)

