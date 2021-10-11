Official who kills civilians in country shielded: Mehbooba Mufti slams Centre

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 11 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti condemned the attack on civilians in the Kashmir Valley and alleged that "an official who kills a civilian in the country is shielded."

Speaking at a public event, Mufti said, "We met kin of those who die due to militants' bullets. Recently, CRPF shot dead a person of scheduled caste (ST) community. Went to meet his family, but the house was locked. What is this system? If an official kills a civilian in the country, that is shielded, but if a terrorist kills a civilian is considered wrong."

Two government teachers including Supinder Kaur were killed by terrorists in the Idgah Sangam area of Srinagar on Thursday.

As many as five civilians have been killed in separate terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, condemning the recent killings in Jammu and Kashmir, General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lieutenant General DP Pandey on Sunday said that certain elements were attempting to divide society on communal lines and that people will expose such elements.

He further said that such elements were jealous of the positive developments in the country and the union territory over the last year.

"These killings are condemnable. I believe that Kashmiris will expose the elements who are trying to divide Kashmiri society on communal lines," he had said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Baramulla.

He also had expressed confidence that people will help to pull out the anti-national elements from the region. (ANI)