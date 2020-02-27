Officials close to CM deciding transfers, postings: MP Minister Verma

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh minister Sajjan Singh Verma alleged that senior bureaucrats close to Chief Minister Kamal Nath are deciding "transfer and postings" in the state while ministers are rendered helpless.

Verma, Minister of Public Works Department (PWD), has expressed his dissatisfaction with senior bureaucrats calling the shots in Madhya Pradesh.

"The Chief Minister's kitchen cabinet (unofficial advisors) is dominated by senior officials. I am pained by this, as we are not able to get anyone's posting. If postings are done according to officials then it will have negative consequences," Verma told reporters on Wednesday.

This statement has come at a time when an alleged war of words escalated between Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia over 'manifesto promises in Madhya Pradesh'.

On February 15, former CM Digvijaya Singh had said that Jyotiraditya is not against anybody and that the party is "together" under the leadership of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. (ANI)

