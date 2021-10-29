Officials pressurised to make people vote in favour of specific party, alleges Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar by-polls

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 29 (ANI): Ahead of upcoming by-polls in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday accused the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the state of pressurising officials to make people vote in the favour of a specific party.

"Officials are pressurized to make people vote in favour of a specific party. Yesterday on our complaint, the EC removed the DSP. This shows our complaint was right. Govt is using all tactics in these elections but will not succeed. We will win," said Yadav.



Yadav alleged that there is a lack of development in the state and said that had there been development, the government would have never needed to distribute gifts to people.

"Nitish Kumar govt is distributing liquor, giving saree to women on the name of Chhath Puja, distributing money to ppl. If the govt would have done some development works then this situation of distributing these things wouldn't have arisen," he said.

Voting for the by-elections in Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) and Tarapur assembly constituencies in Bihar is scheduled for October 30, while the counting of votes and announcement of results will take place on November 2. (ANI)

