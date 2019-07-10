Old Goa Police arrest three accused in connection with attempt to murder case

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 9 (ANI): Old Goa police on Tuesday arrested three suspects in connection with the gruesome attack on July 7 in which wrist of one of the victims was chopped off.

Another accused has been arrested by Panaji Police and is presently in the lockup at Panaji Police Station.

As per Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi, today various teams were in search of the accused persons when they received information that three accused persons are proceeding at Margao railway station to flee from Goa. A police team rushed to the railway station and nabbed the accused persons.

Both the vehicles used in the crime have been attached by the old Goa police.

The weapons used in the attack have also been identified and recovered by the police. Further investigation is in progress.

According to Police, on July 7, there was an attack on one resident of Taleigao namely Eknath Janu Gauns.

After the attack, the friends of the victim went to search the attackers and upon noticing the scooters of the attackers, they followed them till Ribandar junction point.

However, upon reaching Ribandar junction point, the attackers attacked the complainant namely Dilip Kankonkar and his friend Krishna Kuttikkar with stones and swords. During the attack, the right wrist of Krishna Kuttikkar was chopped off. (ANI)

