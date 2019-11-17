Om Birla visits Ram Vilas Paswan, enquires about his health

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav visited Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence here on Sunday, a day before the commencement of Winter Session of Parliament.

During the meeting, Birla and Yadav injured about the health of Paswan who sustained a fracture in his left leg a few days ago.

Later in the day, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also visited Paswan at his residence.

Notably, Paswan could not take part in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting today. His son and MP Chirag Pawasan represented the Lok Janshakti Party in the meet.

Parliament's Winter Session starts from Monday and is set to be stormy as the government will be presenting some crucial bills including Citizenship Amendment Bill during the session which will run till December 13.

On Saturday, an all-party meeting was conducted to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament. (ANI)

