Omicron: Gehlot appeals to PM Modi to hold meeting with CMs, take decision on booster dose

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 16 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to administer booster doses to the eligible population in the country in wake of emerging cases of new variant of COVID-19, Omicron and said that he should chair the meetings of all chief ministers to take stock of the situation.

Speaking to reporters here, Gehlot said, "In several countries, booster doses have been launched, vaccination for children also started. I want to appeal to PM Modi to listen to experts' advice and should decide on booster dose soon."



"He should intervene. He should hold meetings with the chief ministers like the way he used to do earlier. He should take feedback from the doctors and experts of various states and he should take a decision on booster dose soon," he added.

Talking about the result of the 1971 war fought with Pakistan, the chief minister said that the people who talk of making India a 'Hindu Rashtra' should know that a country cannot remain united on the basis of religion.

"Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion but couldn't remain intact and got separated into two. You might make a country based on religion but it would not remain one country for long, of which Pakistan is an example in front of us. You talk of making India 'Hindu Rashtra' but people who do politics in the name of religion should know that country can't remain united on the basis of religion," he said. (ANI)

