On 2nd anniversary of losing power, Congress takes out Yatra in Madhya Pradesh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): Marking the second anniversary of the ouster of the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh, Congress on Sunday took out a 'Samvidhan Samman Yatra' across the state.

In Indore, the Yatra began from the Jawaharlal Nehru statue and ended at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar statue.



Here, Congress leaders and workers were seen shouting slogans and carrying placards.





Speaking to ANI, state Congress secretary Rajesh Chouksey said that a "dirty game of politics" was played in Madhya Pradesh in 2020 (when the party was ousted from power).

"In 2018, people of Madhya Pradesh had given their mandate to Congress, but BJP was could not handle it. They lured some of our people two years ago. Democracy was strangled and murdered. It is a stigma for Madhya Pradesh," he said.

Chouksey further stated that the former Chief Minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath called for taking out the Yatra.

"Now we are preparing for the battle of 2023 (Assembly polls), for which we have taken an oath. Congress has and will continue working for the people," he said.

Kamal Nath-led Congress government had collapsed in 2020 following the resignation of then party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP along with 21 MLAs. (ANI)

