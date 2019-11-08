On 3rd demonetisation anniversary, Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): On the third anniversary of demonetisation, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a jibe at the central government over the note ban exercise.

"It's 3 yrs since the demonetisation terror attack that devastated the Indian economy, taking many lives, wiping out lakhs of small businesses & leaving millions of Indians unemployed. Those behind this vicious attack have yet to be brought to justice," he said in a tweet while tagging pictures of some media reports related to note ban.

On November 8, 2016, the Centre had invalidated Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes and introduced new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes, with an aim to tackle money laundering and terror funding. (ANI)