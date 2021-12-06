On Babri Masjid demolition anniversary, BJP's Tathagata Roy terms Dec 6 'special day'

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): On the anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran and former Governor of Tripura and Meghalaya Tathagata Roy on Sunday called December 6, a "special day" as "a symbol of slavery was pulled down by a patriotic crowd".

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Today, 6 December, is a very special day. First, the death anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar. The man who gave self-respect to the people who were so far shunned as 'untouchables'; and later drafted our Constitution."

"Secondly it is on this day that the symbol of shame, the structure put up by Mir Banki, a Turko-Afghan invader over the birthplace of Prabhu Ram at Ayodhya, a symbol of slavery, was pulled down by a patriotic crowd. A Ram Mandir is under construction there," he added.



Meanwhile, in view of the anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid on Monday, the security arrangements have been tightened in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura and Ayodhya.

To avoid any untoward incident, security forces in huge numbers have been deployed across the city, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Mathura Gaurav Grove said.

The demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992 led to violence in several parts of the country. (ANI)

