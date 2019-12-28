On its foundation day, Congress holds massive protest rally against CAA, NRC in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): On its 134th foundation day, the Congress party on Saturday took out a protest rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) to convey the message of 'Save Constitution-Save India' to the people.

The leaders were seen carrying flags of the party and placards that read 'Save Constitution-Save India'. They also raised slogans in support of party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and against the CAA and NRC.

"We want to bring all things back that Congress had done during its tenure. It is our responsibility to save the constitution. The leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party are destroying the Constitution. The Act is not only against the Muslim community but also the poor people of the country," said a Congress leader, who was a part of the demonstration.

The protest rally concluded near the Girgaon beach in the city.

Earlier in the day, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi hoisted the tricolour at the party headquarters in Delhi to mark its 134th foundation day.

Congress was founded by a British, Allan Octavian Hume, on December 28, 1885. (ANI)