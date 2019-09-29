On Navratri, Priyanka recalls how grandmother Indira Gandhi used to teach shloka

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): On the first day of Navratri, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra greeted the nation and recalled a moment when her grandmother Indira Gandhi used to teach her a shloka which symbolises Goddess Durga as a divine force, an embodiment of peace, wealth and power.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka said that when she was 11-years-old, her grandmother taught her the shloka - Ya Devi sarvabhutesu Shanti rupena samsthita Namestasyai Namestasyai Namestasyai Namoh Namah.

"Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Shakti-Rupena Sanstita. Namastasayai Namastasayai Namastasayai Namo Namah. When I was 11-years-old, my grandmother taught me this shloka. On the occasion of Navratri, best wishes to all of you," she tweeted in Hindi.

This year, Navratri is being observed from September 29 to October 7. Navratri in Sanskrit means nine nights in which nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped in a particular order. Alongside observing fast and performing various rituals, preparing a special offering for each day holds symbolic significance. (ANI)

