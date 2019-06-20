On Rahul Gandhi's birthday, NSUI offers to pay fee of slain security personnel, farmers' children in DU

New Delhi (India), June 19 (ANI): Congress' student wing NSUI on Wednesday announced to pay a year's fee of Delhi University students whose security personnel or farmer parents died on duty or committed suicide due to farm loan.



The scheme was announced on the occasion of Congress President Rahul Gandhi's birthday.



"The children of slain Armymen, paramilitary personnel, policemen who lost their lives on duty and farmers who committed suicide can register who wish to take admission in UG courses in Delhi University this year can register nsuifordu@gmail.com. NSUI will pay their first-year fee after ascertaining their identity," NSUI's National President Neeraj Kundan said here.



NSUI will reimburse the students' fee in case they already submitted it to the university, he said, adding that the programme reverberates Rahul Gandhi's thinking.



Asked whether the decision has been taken in view of the student polls, the NSUI leader said that the organisation wanted to celebrate its leader's birthday by forwarding his ideas instead of simply cutting a cake.



Slamming the ruling BJP for politicising soldiers martyrdom, Kundan said: "Our party has always supported the soldiers and farmers of the country, while soldiers valour is, unfortunately, being politicised.



Delhi NSUI President Akshya Lakra said that registration under this programme has already started and there is no limit on the number of applications.



"If everything goes well, we will try to continue this scheme next year as well," Lakra said.



It must be noted that Delhi University may release its first list of cut off by the end of this month. (ANI)