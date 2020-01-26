On Republic Day, Congress posts old videos of Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka reading Preamble

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): On the occasion of 71st Republic Day, Congress posted old videos of its party president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reading Preamble of Indian Consitution.

The videos were actually from a Congress programme at Rajghat in December last year where all senior party leaders read out the Preamble. However, the party did not organise any programme in New Delhi today and these leaders did not attend any event of the Republic Day.

The party today also posted the video of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Earlier, the party had directed the state units to organise a programme and read Preamble on January 26. (ANI)