On Sardar Patel's birth anniversary, PM says 'unity in diversity' is India's pride

Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): 'Unity in diversity' is the pride and identity of India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during 144th birth anniversary celebrations of independent India's first Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"Unity in diversity is our pride and identity. In India, diversity is celebrated. We do not see the contradiction in diversity, but rather see the strength of the underlying unity. The celebration of this diversity brings out the hidden unity. When we take pride in different languages and hundreds of dialects of the country, there is a bond of emotion," he said while addressing people near the Statue of Unity here.

"When we respect the traditions, beliefs, and beliefs of different sects and sects, there is an increase in goodwill and affection. So, we have to celebrate every moment and every opportunity for diversity. And this is Nation Building. No other country in the world has this strength," Modi added.

The Prime Minister said that India's influence on the world stage is increasing due to unity among the people in the country. "Today, the whole world listens seriously to India and it is because of our unity. Today, India is a major economic power in the world due to this," he added.

Modi said that the "feeling of Indianess was one of the reasons why more than five hundred princely states became part of India when Sardar Patel came up with the work of unification of more than five hundred princely states."

Remembering the exemplary work of Patel, Modi said: "It should always be remembered that centuries ago, Chanakya made a successful attempt to unite the nation by taking all the princely states together, dreaming of an India. After Chanakya, if anyone could do this work, it was Sardar Patel."

Since 2014, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day and people from all walks of life participate in the Run for Unity. Sardar Patel is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India.

Comparing Statue of Unity built in the memory of Patel as a living symbol of unity in India's diversity, Modi said: "Statue of Unity is constructed using iron provided from farmers and clay from different parts of the country. Therefore, this statue is also a living symbol of unity in our diversity."

He said that the statue is attracting and inspiring not only the people of India but the whole world.

In October last year, Modi had inaugurated 'Statue of Unity' on the occasion of Patel's 143rd birth anniversary. He had announced to build the statue when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue which occupies over 20,000 square meters is the tallest statue in the world. (ANI)

