Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing people near Statue of Unity in Gujarat on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing people near Statue of Unity in Gujarat on Thursday.

On Sardar Patel's birth anniversary, PM says 'unity in diversity' is India's pride

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:56 IST

Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): 'Unity in diversity' is the pride and identity of India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday during 144th birth anniversary celebrations of independent India's first Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
"Unity in diversity is our pride and identity. In India, diversity is celebrated. We do not see the contradiction in diversity, but rather see the strength of the underlying unity. The celebration of this diversity brings out the hidden unity. When we take pride in different languages and hundreds of dialects of the country, there is a bond of emotion," he said while addressing people near the Statue of Unity here.
"When we respect the traditions, beliefs, and beliefs of different sects and sects, there is an increase in goodwill and affection. So, we have to celebrate every moment and every opportunity for diversity. And this is Nation Building. No other country in the world has this strength," Modi added.
The Prime Minister said that India's influence on the world stage is increasing due to unity among the people in the country. "Today, the whole world listens seriously to India and it is because of our unity. Today, India is a major economic power in the world due to this," he added.
Modi said that the "feeling of Indianess was one of the reasons why more than five hundred princely states became part of India when Sardar Patel came up with the work of unification of more than five hundred princely states."
Remembering the exemplary work of Patel, Modi said: "It should always be remembered that centuries ago, Chanakya made a successful attempt to unite the nation by taking all the princely states together, dreaming of an India. After Chanakya, if anyone could do this work, it was Sardar Patel."
Since 2014, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day and people from all walks of life participate in the Run for Unity. Sardar Patel is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India.
Comparing Statue of Unity built in the memory of Patel as a living symbol of unity in India's diversity, Modi said: "Statue of Unity is constructed using iron provided from farmers and clay from different parts of the country. Therefore, this statue is also a living symbol of unity in our diversity."
He said that the statue is attracting and inspiring not only the people of India but the whole world.
In October last year, Modi had inaugurated 'Statue of Unity' on the occasion of Patel's 143rd birth anniversary. He had announced to build the statue when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.
Located on Sadhu-Bet Island, Gujarat, the 182-metre tall statue which occupies over 20,000 square meters is the tallest statue in the world. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:22 IST

Odisha shelter home sexual harassment case: US senator writes to...

DDhenkanal (Odisha) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): After the arrest of Dr Faiz Rahman, the owner of the Dhenkanal based shelter-home, on the allegations of sexual harassment by minor inmates, US senator representing the Republican from Lows, Charles Ernest Grassley has written to India alleging that the man h

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:16 IST

President Kovind, PM Modi condole demise of CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Gurudas Dasgupta.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:15 IST

Mamata targets Centre over Bengal labourers killed by terrorists in J&K

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday targeted the Central government over the killing of five labourers hailing from Murshidabad town by unidentified terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:09 IST

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Geetanjali passes away at 72

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Telugu actor Geetanjali passed away in the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack at the age of 72.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:07 IST

CMs of Haryana, UP and Maharashtra flag off 'Run for Unity' event

Chandigarh/Lucknow/Mumbai [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The chief ministers of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra on Thursday flagged off 'Run for Unity' to mark the 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Panchkula, Lucknow and Mumbai respectively.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:05 IST

Delhi HC directs AIIMS to submit report on Chidambaram's health

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to submit a report regarding health issues of Congress leader P Chidambaram, who is currently lodged in jail in connection with INX media money laundering case being probed by the

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:03 IST

Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Police make one more arrest from Bareilly

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Police on Thursday arrested one more person in connection with the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari in Bareilly.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:00 IST

Gurudas Dasgupta's demise big loss for entire Communist Movement: D Raja

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja expressed grief over the demise of veteran CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta and said that latter's demise is a big loss to the communist movement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:59 IST

TN Health Minister warns protesting doctors

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday issued an ultimatum to the protesting medicos in the state, threatening to replace them if they did not resume their duties.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:58 IST

Shiv Sena reiterates demand for equal power-sharing in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Shiv Sena on Thursday stood adamant on its demand of implementing 50-50 power sharing formula in the next government as deadlock continues to prevail in the ruling alliance

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:55 IST

We may become man-eaters if we eat non-veg food from childhood,...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): If we have non-vegetarian food from childhood, we may become man-eaters, said Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gopal Bhargava on Wednesday while criticising the government's recent move to serve eggs in mid-day meals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:34 IST

Gujarat: PM Modi receives memento from wife of CRPF personnel...

Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday presented with a memento in form of national police memorial replica, to mark and honour the sacrifice and contribution of the brave police personnel's of the country.

Read More
iocl