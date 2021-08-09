Once BJP had no strength to fight opponents, now situation has changed: KS Eshwarappa

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], August 9 (ANI): Karnataka Cabinet Minister KS Eshwarappa on Monday said that he is sticking to his statement that if anyone touches BJP workers, they will get a befitting reply.

Speaking to reporters here, Eshwarappa said once BJP had no strength to fight opponents but now the situation has changed.

"I am clarifying again, while addressing my party workers yesterday, I explained that once we had no strength to fight against the opponents. For example, Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyay was killed in a train by miscreants... We were upset but we were helpless at that time. In Kerala, many RSS activists were lynched. Now, the situation has changed. Our senior leaders tried to pacify us by saying be calm at all costs. After we grow, the same leaders said, face with the same sticks. I quoted my senior leaders yesterday," he said.



"I am sticking to my statement. Can we sit silently when our women are being raped?" he asked.

Earlier on Sunday Eshwarappa had said, "No one can try to touch BJP workers because we are very much grown party now."

"In the past, we have not had the power to strike back even if any of our workers were attacked," Eshwarappa added. Eshwarappa further said that BJP has grown to the point that if anyone touches the workers, they will hit twice. (ANI)

