Once known for blockades, Tripura now a gateway to peace: Nadda as he releases BJP manifesto for polls

Khayerpur (Tripura) [India], February 9 (ANI): Heaping praise on the performance of the BJP government in Tripura, the party's national president JP Nadda on Thursday said the state has emerged as a gateway to development, peace, harmony, progress, and prosperity since the party assumed power in 2018.

Addressing the ruling party's Vijay Sankalp Rally at Tripura's Khayerpur on Thursday, Nadda said, "Before 2018, there was a levy rule of the CPM and we got rid of it. Ever since the levy rule was rolled back, Tripura has emerged as the gateway to development, peace, harmony, progress, and prosperity."

Releasing the party's manifesto for the Assembly polls in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha at the public meeting, Nadda said, "When BJP brings out a 'Sankalp Patra or a vision document, it's not only a piece of paper but is the BJP's commitment to the people."

He added, "As many as 13 lakh Ayushman Bharat health cards have been given in Tripura."

"There are many new promises in the manifesto that are important for the development of the state. The Modi government always thinks about the development of the Northeast. His vision is the growth and welfare of the state and most importantly, its youth," a party source said.

The BJP president added, "Tripura was once known for blockades and insurgency. Now, it is known for peace, prosperity, and development."

In a scathing attack on the Opposition, he said people can never be sure if the promises made by other parties can ever be fulfilled, but the BJP has delivered on all its promises.

"No one can be certain if the promises made by the other parties will ever be fulfilled. But you all can believe me in our promises because whatever we had promised five years ago has been fulfilled," Nadda said.

He claimed that 2018 was the year of realising a 'Samrudhh and Unnat' (prosperous and developed) Tripura, adding that corruption and crimes ended after the BJP came to power in 2018.



"The Left-wing extremism, insurgency and corruption, crimes and political violence have ended after 2018. We had promised the same and the results are for all to see," said Nadda.

Nadda spoke at length about the various schemes that the party plans to launch in the state if voted back.

"Under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi', the annual financial assistance to farmers will be increased from Rs.6,000 to Rs.8,000. Under the 'Matsya Sahayak Yojana', financial assistance of Rs 6,000 will be given annually to those engaged in fisheries," he said.

"We have also decided to provide a bond of Rs 50,000 for a newborn girl child from economically poor families. Under Mukhyamantri Kanya Aatmanirbhar Yojana, we will be providing free two-wheelers for girls," he added.

"We have provided tap water under the Jal Jeevan mission and built toilets in Tripura. Development is being done all around the state," he added.

Nadda said that the BJP government is dedicated to the welfare of villages, the poor, the deprived, the exploited, farmers, the youth, and women.

"The BJP government is dedicated to the village, the poor, the deprived, the exploited, the farmer, the youth, and the women. Therefore we have decided to provide three meals a day at Rs.5 per mile under 'Anukol Chandra Canteen'," Nadda said.

Earlier on Thursday morning, JP Nadda and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha offered prayers at Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur.

Speaking to ANI, Nadda said, "Today I got the opportunity to offer prayers at Mata Sundari Temple. Whenever I come here, I get new energy. Under PM Modi's leadership we are taking the country forward with the mantra of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'."

Since coming to power in 2014, the PM Narendra Modi government has had a special focus on the northeast region with their 'Act East' policy. While the Prime Minister, himself, has made over 50 visits to the region, with focus on the development of a secure northeast. (ANI)

