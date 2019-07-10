One active ULFA(I) cadre apprehended in Assam

Udalguri (Assam) [India], July 10 (ANI): Indian Army unit apprehended one active ULFA (I) Cadre along with arms and ammunition at Kathalbari, Udalguri, here on July 8, Indian Army's Eastern Command said in a tweet on Wednesday.

