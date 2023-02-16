One injured in CPI-BJP clash outside polling station, informs Tripura CEO

Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 16 (ANI): A person allegedly suffered a leg injury during a clash between suppporters of the ruling BJP and Opposition CPI outside a polling booth in Tripura, amid the ongoing Assembly elections in the state, the chief election officer of Tripura said on Thursday.

The alleged took place outside the Kalacherra polling station in Shantirbazaar Assembly constituency in the south Tripura district.

"The injured person was taken to a hospital by our officials," the CEO Tripura, Kiran Gitte, informed in a tweet.

A FIR was filed suo moto at the Shantirbaazar police station, the CEO informed further, adding, "We'll arrest the culprits soon."

He added that the injured CPI worker wasn't able to identify his attackers.

Confirming the incident, SP, South Tripura District, said the situation was brought under control.



"Polling resumed shortly after the incident," the SP said in a tweet.

"The incident reported from Santirbazar has been promptly responded to by SDPO Santirbazar, OC STB and Police/Civil Sector Officers," the SP tweeted.

"Police and Civil sector officer were immediately rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control," SP said further in his tweet.

"A clash between BJP AND CPI was reported from Kalachera area under Santirbazar police station. Polling is continuing smoothly," said the distict magistrate of South Belonia, in his response to the SP's tweet.

Szarita Laitphlang, the national secretary of the Congress, tagged the Election Commison in a tweet in which he also shared pictures of the injured CPI supporter.

"BJP goons attacked Chandan Das and Shipan Majumdar in Shantir Bazar. Police were mere spectators in the entire incident," Laitphlang tweeted.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

