One terrorist killed in J-K's Kulgam encounter

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 17 (ANI): One unidentified terrorist has been killed in the encounter with the security forces at the Nagnad-Chimmer area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Friday morning.

Operation is going on. Further details shall follow, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

On July 5, two terrorists were killed in an encounter at Arreh village in Kulgam. (ANI)

