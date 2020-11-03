Onions thrown at Nitish while speaking about jobs at Madhubani rally

By Mukesh Singh And Sahil Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 3 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday was attacked with onions when he was talking about jobs at a rally in Madhubani district.

Nitish was addressing the rally for the third phase of the elections as polling for the second phase was going on today.



"Keep throwing. You all can understand. This will not have any impact," he said in the rally.

However, after this incident, security personnel became alert and formed a security cordon. The Chief Minister completed his speech in the election meeting.

When the security personnel started catching the stone thrower, Kumar told them to leave those people and they would understand it themselves after a few days. (ANI)

