Only 10 members will take oath on Thursday, says Karnataka CM on Cabinet expansion

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Commenting on the state Cabinet expansion, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has said that as per directions from the party president and leaders, only 10 members will take oath on Thursday.

Speaking with media, Yediyurappa said, "As per directions from party president and leaders, only 10 members will take oath on Thursday. I will meet our leaders in Delhi and we will then take the decision to include others in the cabinet."

"There is no doubt about Umesh Katti's inclusion in the cabinet, he will be given a ministerial berth but it is difficult to induct him into the cabinet in this expansion. I will speak to him, he will be given a big responsibility," Karnataka Chief Minister added. (ANI)

