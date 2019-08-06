BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering speaking in Lok Sabha on Tuesday
BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering speaking in Lok Sabha on Tuesday

Only 2 families will loose their livelihood with scrapping of Article 370: Ladakh BJP MP

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:03 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Welcoming the Central government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering, on Tuesday said only two families in the state will lose their livelihood while everyone else will benefit from it.
"What will be lost with this decision? Only two families will lose their bread and butter while Kashmir's future will become bright," Tsering said in the Lok Sabha.
Tsering's veiled jibes were directed at Farooq Abdullah's National Conference (NC) and Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which are the two biggest dynastic parties in the state.
"I come from Kargil, and I can say with pride that the people from there and the whole of Ladakh have voted in favour of the Union Territory status. Funds for the development of Ladakh used to be diverted to Kashmir, this will now stop," he added.
In his speech in the House, Tsering added that Ladakh had been sidelined throughout the rule of the Congress in the Center and reposed his faith in the Modi government.
"UPA gave Kashmir a central University in 2011, Jammu fought and took a central university. I was a student union leader. We demanded a central university in Ladakh, but we did not get any. Prime Minister Modiji recently gave us a university," he said.
"Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai", he added.
Earlier on Monday, the Center scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir and barred people from the rest of the country from buying property there. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:39 IST

Karnataka: Heavy rain damages paddy fields, areca plantations in...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Paddy fields and areca plantations have been damaged in Hindlumane village and other areas in Shivamogga's Hosanagara Taluk due to incessant rains in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:37 IST

Maharashtra floods: One train cancelled, two rescheduled due to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Indian Railways cancelled one train and rescheduled two others after heavy rainfall caused waterlogging and landslide on two tracks here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:35 IST

Lok Sabha passes bill to bifurcate J-K into two UTs

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 with 370 votes in favour and 70 against it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:32 IST

Article 370 revoked: Akhilesh seeks govt's response on status of PoK

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): A day after the Centre revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the government should clarify if Pakistan occupied Kashmir is a part of India or not.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:30 IST

Prime Minister unleashed decision on J-K just as he did...

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in Lok Sabha on Tuesday compared the centre's move of abrogating the special status to Jammu and Kashmir to 'demonetisation' announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:25 IST

Resolution revoking Article 370 passed in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the resolution revoking Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, with Home Minister Amit Shah stating that history will decide if the decision to repeal the constitutional provision is right or wrong.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:22 IST

Maha floods: Fadnavis seeks Rajnath Singh's help to expedite...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday spoke to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking help to expedite flood rescue and relief efforts in Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:17 IST

9 trains cancelled, 3 diverted due to water-logging in Western...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Northern Railway on Monday informed that trains plying via the Western Railway zone of the country on Tuesday have been cancelled or diverted due to water-logging in the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:13 IST

UP: School brands student 'characterless' in TC in Gonda

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): A government school on Monday allegedly certified a 9-year-old student of standard 5th as 'characterless' in his Transfer Certificate (TC).

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 19:07 IST

Scrapping of Article 370 is a historical step by Modi...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Hailing the Central government's decision of scrapping Article 370, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) senior leader Indresh Kumar on Tuesday termed it as a historic achievement for the government.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:48 IST

Modi praises MP Jamyang Tsering speech in LS, calls it...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 : Praising Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal "outstanding" speech in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the same with millions of social media followers and said he presents the aspirations of citizens from the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:42 IST

BJP MPs give standing ovation to PM Modi in Lok Sabha

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Tuesday greeted in Lok Sabha with a standing ovation and thumping of desks by BJP lawmakers, amidst the heated debate over the abrogation of Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019.

Read More
iocl