Only Akhilesh Yadav, other SP leaders are pained by arrest of Peeyush Jain, says Anurag Thakur

By Nishant Ketu

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday took a jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and said that only Yadav and some of his party leaders were pained by the arrest of Kanpur-based businessman Peeyush Jain, who was held for tax evasion.

Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said, "If someone hoards black money, if someone stores gold, around Rs 200 crores in cash, what will you do? Central agencies conducted an investigation because this should have been a part of the country's funds and should have been used for the welfare of the poor. However, that did not happen."

"Instead of congratulating the agencies, SP leader protest against it and say that after income tax raids, Enforcement Directorate and CBI will also be looped in. Why are only SP people pained about it? What connections does the SP have with this perfume maker? Nobody else was pained. Only Akhilesh Yadav and some of his party leaders felt the pain," Thakur added.

Meanwhile, Yadav has denied having any links with perfume businessman Peeyush Jain.



"Raids on businessman Peeyush Jain's houses and establishments in Kanpur are not linked with Samajwadi Party at all. This incident shows that demonetization has failed. Officials who conducted raids may tell sources of recovered newly printed Rs 2,000 note," Yadav had said.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) seized Rs 194.45 crores of cash, 23 kg gold and 600 kg sandalwood from Peeyush Jain's possession. The accused has admitted that cash recovered was related to the sale of goods without payment of taxes. He was arrested on Sunday under Section 67 of the CGST Act and has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody by a Kanpur court in the matter.

The Union Minister further alleged that during the tenure of Yadav's government, there was corruption in the state. "You are seeing a fresh example right now," he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh will go to Assembly polls next year.

On asking why people should vote again to bring Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in the state, the Union Minister said that the state government has freed the state of 'Gundaraj' and 'Mafia raj' and given impetus to development in the last five years.

"In the last 5 years, investments have come into the state which have facilitated easy of doing business and improved the economy," the Union Minister said. (ANI)

