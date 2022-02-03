Only name 'Samajwadi', but work is of rioters: UP CM Yogi attacks SP

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): In a staunch attack at the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the name of Akhilesh Yadav's party is socialist but "ideology is of family politics whereas work is of rioters".

Speaking at a public meeting here today, Yogi Adityanath said, "The name of SP is Samajwadi, but their ideology is family politics and work is of rioters. The SP government had surrendered to the goons and mafia. The pension given to the elderly, women and the disabled was distributed to the office bearers of the party in the name of socialist pension."

He further said, "Even electricity was not available during the SP-BSP governments. All their work used to be done in the dark, so how would they give electricity to the public. When I became the chief minister in 2017, I found out that 40 lakh ration cards were fake. The ration was taken in the name of the poor but the poor got nothing. Today we are giving free ration to 15 crore people."

Earlier on Thursday, a day before filing his nomination as a candidate, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister presented the report card of his government. On this occasion, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also launched a new song "UP mein Yogi hai upyogi" (Yogi is useful for Uttar Pradesh).

He said during the five years tenure of the BJP government, Uttar Pradesh has become the second-largest economy of the country from number six.

Addressing the media persons at party headquarters in Lucknow, the chief minister said, "Five years ago, nepotism and casteism dominated jobs. But in these five years, 5 lakh youth have got government jobs without any discrimination, through a corruption-free system."

Attacking the previous governments, he said under the BSP rule, 364 riots took place in Uttar Pradesh while 700 major riots took place during the SP's tenure. During the SP-BSP rule, 29 sugar mills were closed at throwaway prices. He emphasized that not a single sugar mill was closed in the last five years.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly election for the 403 assembly seats would be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)