Only one man behind cases registered against Azam Khan: Akhilesh Yadav

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Lending support to party leader Azam Khan against whom several cases of land encroachment have been registered, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that Jauhar University was built to provide better education.

"University is built neither for me nor for Abdulla Azam. It was constructed to provide better education for future generations... In the coming time, this University will become a paradigm. Azam Khan built this to change the fortunes of people... That's why the government is his enemy," he said while addressing his party workers here.

"New cases are being registered against him every day. It seems like there is one man who is behind all this. The language is the same. God knows who is registering these FIRs," he added.

At least 80 FIRs have been registered against Vice-Chancellor of Jauhar University, Azam Khan including land-grabbing cases.

Earlier in the day, security was tightened in the district ahead of Yadav's visit to the city. With Section 144 imposed in the region. SP workers reached here in disguise to support Yadav and Azam Khan. (ANI)

