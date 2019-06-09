Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressing a rally in Mohindergarh.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar addressing a rally in Mohindergarh.

Only possible in BJP that party worker reaches topmost rank: Khattar

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 02:15 IST

Mohindergarh (Haryana) [India], Jun 9 (ANI): Citing an example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's journeys and achievements, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said it is possible only in the BJP for a party worker to reach the topmost rank.
Addressing a public rally here on Saturday, Khattar said, "It's possible only in BJP that a party worker reaches the topmost rank. This is BJP where from one of the party workers sitting before you, a worker named Narendra Modi can become the country's Prime Minister and a worker named Amit Shah can be the Home Minister."
Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister for a second term on May 30 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan after he returned to power with a thumping majority.
Shah worked for the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the student wing of RSS for some time before he joined BJP in 1984-85. There, Shah was noted for his organisational skills and was appointed the national treasurer of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and subsequently the state secretary and state vice-president of the party in Gujarat.
With his excellent election management expertise, Shah managed the election campaign of BJP stalwart Lal Krishna Advani from Ahmedabad constituency in 1989.
During these years, Shah came in contact with Narendra Modi- then a rising star in the BJP.
He and Modi - who was then an organisational secretary of the party in Gujarat- helped BJP mobilise its workers, which bore fruitful results for the party in subsequent elections.
Shah took over as the BJP president soon after NDA emerged victorious in 2014 general elections. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 01:06 IST

I am an Indian, will remain one: Rtd Army officer Sanaullah

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Jun 9 (ANI): "I am an Indian and will remain an Indian," said former Army officer and Kargil War veteran Mohammed Sanaullah, who was declared a foreigner and detained by police in Assam.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 00:50 IST

Tanker runs over, kills 2 on Mumbai footpath

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 9 (ANI): Two women were killed while a child sustained grievous injuries after an oil tanker ran over them here in Vikhroli area on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 23:53 IST

In this Amravati village, people have to go 40 feet down to...

Amravati (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): People in Melghat, who have been facing severe water crisis, are forced to go as deep as 40 feet inside wells to fetch drinking water.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 23:21 IST

Case registered to look into illegal appointments made in J&K Bank

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act to look into allegations related to illegal or fraudulent appointments made by the officials of J&K Bank.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 23:14 IST

Husband, mother-in-law beaten to death after woman found dead in house

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], June 8 (ANI): Following the recovery of a woman's body in the toilet of her house, her husband and mother-in-law were allegedly beaten to death by a mob in Shivpur tea garden area of the district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 23:14 IST

Hyderabad: National fish festival drawing huge crowd

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): The national fish festival, being held here since June 7 in association with the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), is witnessing some of the best cuisines of seafood being presented from the whole country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 23:14 IST

TN: Amid controversy over NEP, text in Hindi on signages painted...

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 8 (ANI): Text in Hindi language on signages at the BSNL office and the Post Office outside Trichy Airport was painted black on Saturday by unidentified people.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 23:01 IST

Delhi: Decapitated body of woman found in a box in Jahangirpuri

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): A decapitated body of a woman was found inside a box in Jahangirpuri area in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 22:59 IST

Cong, RJD leaders meet Lalu Prasad at RIMS

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], June 8 (ANI): Leaders of the Congress and the RJP on Saturday met former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is undergoing treatment at RIMS Hospital here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 22:24 IST

IAF announces Rs 5 lakh award for giving 'credible information'...

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for giving "credible information" about the location of missing AN-32 aircraft.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 22:24 IST

Hyderabad: Private courier service manager found dead under...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 8 (ANI): A private courier service manager was found dead under suspicious conditions at his residence here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 21:47 IST

Manipur: Section 144 imposed in Yaithibi Loukol region

Thoubal (Manipur) [India], June 8 (ANI): District administration on Saturday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in and around the Yathi Loukon region.

Read More
iocl