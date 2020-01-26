Only those who despise Gandhi would want to get rid of Shaheen Bagh: Chidambaram to Shah

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that only those who despise Mahatma Gandhi would want to get rid of Shaheen Bagh.
"Home Minister seeks votes to 'get rid of Shaheen Bagh'. Only those who despise Gandhiji would want to get rid of Shaheen Bagh. Shaheen Bagh represents the essence of Mahatma Gandhi. Getting rid of Shaheen Bagh amounts to getting rid of Ahimsa and Satyagraha," Chidambaram tweeted.
Shah on Friday took dig at opponents of Citizenship Amendment Act, saying the BJP wants to create a Delhi "where Shaheen Bagh never happens".
He said voters should press button in favour of the party with such force that the protestors at Shaheen Bagh leave the venue by themselves when voting takes place in Delhi on February 8. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 26, 2020 22:30 IST
