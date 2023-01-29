OP Rajbhar meets Uddhav Thackrey in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 29 (ANI): Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar had a courtesy meeting with Shivsena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackrey at his residence "Matoshree" in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday.

"Courtesy meeting with Shiv Sena chief and former CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree Bandra Mumbai," OP Rajbhar wrote on Twitter.





Earlier on Sunday, OP Rajbhar met Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in Mumbai's Saamana Office and inquired about his well-being and discussed various contemporary issues.

"In Mumbai Saamana Office - Met Hon'ble Rajya Sabha MP Mr Sanjay Raut inquired about his well-being and discussed various contemporary issues," tweeted SBS Party Chief OP Rajbhar.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party Chief and Member of the Legislative Assembly from Uttar Pradesh's Zahoorabad Om Prakash Rajbhar has been on a visit to Maharashtra's Mumbai since Saturday, Jan 29 and has been participating in various public programs in Mumbai.



OP Rajbhar's party, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party was in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party but he announced the end of the coalition with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party last year in July 2022. (ANI)

