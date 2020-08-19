'Open secret' that Congress was involved in Bengaluru violence: Laxman Savadi

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday alleged that it is an open secret that Congress was involved in propagating violence in the DJ Halli area.

"The person who posted on social media belongs to the Congress party. Minority organisation Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is doing this and Congress is openly involved in this," Savadi told ANI.

"They had accepted that DK Shivakumar, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are their leaders. The police investigation is on. Things that they have done will come in the public domain. There surely is the direct involvement of Congress in this matter," he added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Congress legislator Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, whose house was destroyed during violence that broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, has demanded CBI probe into the incident.

A total of 35 accused were arrested on August 16 in connection with Bengaluru violence, taking the total number of arrests in the cases to 340, informed the police.

Earlier, an FIR was registered on the complaint of Murthy at DJ Halli Police station three days after the violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged "derogatory" social media post by Congress MLA Murthy's nephew, the police said.

Among those arrested are Naveen, the nephew of MLA Srinivas Murthy, and Kaleem Pasha, the husband of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike corporator from Nagwara ward Irshad Begum.

Violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on August 11, over an alleged "derogatory" social media post. At least three people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident. (ANI)

