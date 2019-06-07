Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Operation Blue Star was carried out for political benefits: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

By Deepika Rathour (ANI) | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 22:07 IST

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): In the wake of the 35th anniversary of Operation Blue Star on Thursday, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal claimed that the operation was carried out to take political benefits and it helped the Congress party to win 1984 elections.
"This is recorded in the history that this operation was carried out to take political benefits that helped Congress party to win 1984 elections," Harsimrat told ANI.
Pro-Khalistani slogans were raised in the Golden Temple today on the anniversary of Operation Blue Star.
Speaking on the incident, Harimrat said, "This is black day for our community. Our spiritual shrine had been demolished, many innocent died in that operation. It's sad that instead of showing condolences few miscreants were raising slogans for pro-Khalistan in Golden Temple today."
She added, "Action should be taken on these people, but Punjab government who can take action, is the same -- were involved in the operation then. The current government of Punjab bends in front of the same Gandhi family who ordered for this operation."
Harsimrat said that law and order has failed in Punjab.
"Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has himself said that the situation is deteriorating here, central agencies are also saying that Pakistan is trying to revive militancy in Punjab. The government should take action against such miscreants who raised pro-Khalistan slogans," she said.
Security personnel and police personnel have been maintaining a hawk-eye vigil outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
Rapid Action Force companies and several companies of parliamentary forces have also been deployed to maintain the law and order.
Almost all the shops have been shut down in the city today. Security forces are keeping a strict vigil across the major market areas, bypass and all the entry and exit points of Amritsar.
The Indian Army carried out the Operation Blue Star in 1984 between June 1 and June 8. Indira Gandhi the then Prime Minister of India, ordered the military operation to flush out Sikh militants including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who were accumulating weapons in Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple). (ANI)

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 03:02 IST

