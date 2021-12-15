Oppn leaders discussed strengthening of UPA during meet with Sonia Gandhi, says Farooq Abdullah

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's "no UPA" barb, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said that several Opposition leaders discussed strengthening of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) during a meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi here.

"It was a meeting about the country. We talked about how we can work together and move forward and how we can take out the country from this difficulty. A good agreement has been formed among us," said Abdullah.

"Discussions have also taken place on how to strengthen the UPA and we are hoping that this will happen," he said.



Reacting to Union Minister Prahlad Joshi statement that the NC leader must settle in Pakistan, Abdullah said that he himself need to go to Pakistan.

Top Opposition party leaders on Tuesday gathered at the residence of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi to discuss the strategy to question the government in the ongoing winter session of Parliament.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP TR Baalu, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge were among those who participated in the meeting.

Earlier on December 1, Mamata Banerjee had said "What is UPA? There is no UPA," after meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

Mamata Banerjee had said that if all the regional parties come together then defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be very easy. (ANI)

