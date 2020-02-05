Oppn stages walkout in Kerala Assembly, FM says pending bills to be cleared in 10 days

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): United Democratic Front (UDF)-led Opposition in the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday staged a walkout after Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan denied permission to discuss the adjournment motion over what some of the members have termed as "treasury ban".

Congress leader KC Joseph, who moved the adjournment motion on the matter, said that the State government is not clearing the pending bills submitted by local bodies.

"Over 33,600 pending bills are still in queue, the total amount of which is Rs 1,021 crore. So, the development is totally paralysed. Contractors are not ready to take up work due to non-payment," he said.

Joseph said that the local bodies are facing a severe financial crisis this fiscal.

"Based on these facts, we had given an adjournment notice. But the government is not willing to have a discussion on the issue so we staged a walkout," he added.

However, Finance Minister Thomas Issac said there is no ban on treasury adding that all the pending bills will be cleared within ten days. (ANI)

