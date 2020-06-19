Oppn's behaviour on Galwan Valley clash 'very unfortunate': Ram Madhav

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): BJP leader Ram Madhav on Thursday hit out at the Opposition, stating that their behaviour on the Galwan Valley clash is "very unfortunate" and the main opposition party issues statements that benefit India's enemies.

"Opposition's behaviour is very unfortunate. When the entire nation should stand with the Army and the government, it is unfortunate that the main opposition party issues statements that benefit India's enemies. They use Rahul Gandhi's statement to form their argument," Madhav said while speaking to ANI here.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had slammed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asking him why he took two days to condole the death of 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in violent face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

However, in a strong message to China after the violent face-off, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply, if instigated.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in the violent face-off in the Galwan Valley area of Ladakh on June 15.



The violent face-off happened in the Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side, India said on June 16. (ANI)

