Opposition backs BJP MLA on complaint against state officials, UP Speaker assures action

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit on Tuesday said action will be taken on the complaint by BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar against state government officials.

"I have assured to take action. I understand the problems of legislators," Dikshit told reporters here.

Earlier in the day, the state Assembly witnessed unusual scenes when Opposition stood in support of ruling party legislator from Loni when he wanted to raise the issue of alleged police misbehaviour but he was not allowed to speak.

Gurjar has alleged that a food and supply inspector implicated the MLA under charges of assault due to which he was lodged in jail.

Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary said that ruling and opposition side "become one" in cases of MLAs.

"If any MLA is a victim then the Speaker must give orders to the government to take action. The legislator was insulted. With him all MLAs have been insulted. Over 200 MLAs from ruling BJP are in support of Gurjar. In these cases, all ruling and opposition side come on one side," he said.

Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra said that the entire opposition is standing in support with Gurjar.

"This is happening for the first time in Uttar Pradesh Assembly that a ruling party MLA was not allowed to speak. Over 100 BJP MLAs stood and said they will not allow the House proceedings unless they are heard. The entire opposition is standing with the MLA who wanted to raise his voice. He wanted action. He alleged that police behaved with him inappropriate manner," she said. (ANI)

