Opposition condemns 'authoritarian, undemocratic' Centre for derailing Monsoon Session of Parliament

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Condemning the "authoritarian attitude and undemocratic actions" of BJP-led Central government, the Opposition parties on Thursday claimed the Monsoon Session of the Parliament was deliberately derailed by the Centre.

In a joint statement signed by representatives of 10 political parties, the Opposition said the Central government used its "brute majority" to push through its legislative agenda in violation of established procedures, conventions and "spirit of Parliamentary democracy".

"The Monsoon Session of the Parliament was deliberately derailed by the Government which has scant respect for the institution of Parliamentary democracy. At the outset, in the all-Party meeting convened by the Government, the combined Opposition had unanimously conveyed that they proposed to discuss important national issues and matters of public concern," said the statement.

The proposed topics suggested by Opposition included--"Pegasus spying and snooping scandal", "Farmers' agitation", "Inflation", and "The deteriorating economic situation".

The statement claimed Centre stonewalled the Opposition's demand for discussion. "It has become abundantly clear that the present Government does not believe in Parliamentary accountability and was running away from debate on Pegasus which resulted in a deadlock," it said.

"The Opposition had been repeatedly requesting the Government to sincerely engage with the Opposition parties to break the impasse, but the Government remained arrogant, insincere and obdurate," it added.

The statement further termed the government "squarely responsible" for the stalemate in both House of the Parliament, as it refused to accept the opposition's demand for an "informed debate".

"The Government used its brute majority to push through its legislative agenda in violation of established procedures, conventions and spirit of Parliamentary democracy. To divert attention from its own conduct and actions, the Government has unleashed a state-sponsored, malicious and misleading campaign by blaming the combined Opposition for the disruption of Parliament," it said further.

The Opposition also condemned the incident in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday and said, "What happened in Rajya Sabha yesterday was shocking, unprecedented, sad and an insult to the very dignity of the House and humiliation of the members of the august House."

The statement said that without any provocation from the Opposition, "outsiders who were not part of Parliament security" were brought in to "manhandle" the Opposition leaders and members, including women Parliamentarians who were only protesting against the Government's conduct, "highhandedness and muzzling of the voice."

"The Opposition strongly condemns the authoritarian attitude and undemocratic actions of the Government. We remain committed to continue our struggle against the assault on Parliamentary democracy and agitate the issues of national importance and people's concern," it added.

The Opposition was signed by the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, DMK leader TR Baalu and Tiruchi Siva, Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and Anand Sharma, Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, RJD MP Manoj Jha, CPI(M) leader Elamaram Kareem, Indian Union Muslim League leader ET Mohd. Basheer, CPI leader Binoy Viswam, Revolutionary Socialist Party leader NK Premachandran, and Kerala Congress (M) leader Thomas Chazhikadan.

During the recently-concluded monsoon session of Parliament, the Opposition forced adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over their twin demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into allegations of surveillance using Pegasus spyware. (ANI)