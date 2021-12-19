Opposition embraced riots, not a single incidence of rioting during our government: Uttar Pradesh CM in Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday slammed Opposition parties in the state and said that they like to embrace the rioters whereas there was not a single incident of rioting during his government's tenure.

Inaugurating the Jan Vishwas Yatra here, he said, "Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress like to embrace rioters, remove cases of terrorists, plunder development works, encourage cow smugglers. No one would have forgotten Jawahar Bagh and Kosikalan riots during the rule of the SP. There has not been a single incident of a riot in the entire state for the past four and a half years."

Lauding schemes launched by the Centre and the state governments, CM Yogi said they aimed to provide free houses to the poor and free health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh.

"For us, providing free houses to the poor is Ramrajya, every household getting toilet facility is Ramrajya, every poor getting free health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh is Ramrajya. All these are being done today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The Chief Minister said that through the Jan Vishwas Yatra, he aims to go amidst the people and seek their blessings adding that his government has met the expectations of the people and the party.



Earlier speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said, "During the past four and a half years, under the leadership of PM Modi, the BJP government has worked towards infrastructure development, women security, the benefit of farmers in the state. With our Jan Vishwas Yatra, we are going amongst the public once again, to take their blessings. I have got the opportunity to kickstart the Yatra from Mathura. We have stood on the expectations of the people."

The BJP today launched six Jan Vishwas Yatras from different places in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the Yatra commencing from Jhansi in Bundelkhand. BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda launched the yatra from Ambedkar Nagar in eastern UP. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched the yatra from Bidurkoti in Bijnor in western UP while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the yatra from Ballia in eastern UP. Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani kicked off the yatra from Ghazipur

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year and through the yatras, the party is attempting to reach out to the people with the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre and the State.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

