Opposition is attacking Nitish Kumar to hide its failure says Rajeev Ranjan

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 22 (ANI): Stating that Bihar is taking every measure to deal with COVID-19 and the floods, JD(U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan on Wednesday said that the opposition is only questioning the state government to hide its failure.

"Neither Corona nor the floods are a matter of concern for the opposition. They just try to hide their failure by attacking Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. They should take a look at how we brought the decaying health infrastructure in the state back on track and made it capable of dealing with the pandemic, along with the disaster management decisions we took to deal with the floods," said Ranjan while talking to ANI.

Ranjan accepted that the situation of flood is worrisome in Bihar, but added that the state government is ready to deal with it.

Giving a sharp reply to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who raised questions on COVID-19 related deaths in Bihar, Ranjan said that Gandhi should look at the situation in Congress-ruled states before commenting on Bihar.

"Maharashtra, where congress is supporting the current regime, alone has one-fourth of entire India's COVID-19 count. Most states under Congress have failed to deal with the situation, despite that he is commenting on the situation in Bihar. I think, being a senior leader of the nation's oldest party, it is his responsibility to talk about what are the models that the Congress governed states are following to deal with Corona," he said.

Ranjan added that though COVID-19 related cases have been increasing in Bihar for the past one week, it is not the only state where this is happening.

He said, "COVID-19 cases have increased in Bihar in the last 6-7 day, but if we look it from a wider perspective and compare them with other 8 states where cases have increased at a fast pace in the last 10 days, we'll understand that Bihar is not the only state where cases are increasing."

The JD(U) spokesperson emphasised that the state government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership is not letting any stone unturned to deal with COVID-19 and is considering every constructive suggestion.

"Under the guidance of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, we are considering every constructive suggestion for dealing with COVID-19 and trying to build a system better than before. If we are able to follow the state and central government's instruction with awareness, then we'll be able to deal with this situation better," he added. (ANI)

