Opposition leaders becoming 'accidental Hindus', says Giriraj Singh

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Attacking the Opposition parties, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that their leaders have become "accidental Hindus".

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Earlier they used to fear uttering the word 'Hindu'. Thanks to Modi ji, they are now becoming accidental Hindus. It is a good thing that the number of people who believe in Sanatan Dharma is increasing but it is seasonal."



Launching a sharp attack at Congress, Singh said, "Those who do not respect their own ancestors and traditions how can they respect others. Rahul Gandhi even changes 'gotra' ahead of elections. Priyanka ji could have celebrated her grandfather's birthday at his tomb in Allahabad to send a message that she respects her religion and so as of others. They are the ones who talked about Hindu terrorism."

Asked if SP is a tough challenge before the BJP in Uttar Pradesh polls, the Union Minister said, "This time again BJP will cross 300 mark in UP. I feel their (SP) thermometer got damaged as they cannot assess the poll fever. They made their 'MY' equation but all failed."

Polling for six phases of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has concluded. The seventh and last phase of assembly polls will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

